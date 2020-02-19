🔥Barr has considered quitting over Trump’s tweets about DOJ🔥

Attorney General William Barr has considered quitting over President Trump’s tweets about the Justice Department, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. Last week, Barr told ABC News the president’s tweets make it “impossible” for him to do his job, a clear message to the president after the Justice Department decided to back off on a seven-to-nine-year sentence recommendation for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone.

The Washington Post first reported that Barr was considering resigning. The president has taken to Twitter to declare the initial sentencing recommendation for Stone a “miscarriage of justice,” and offered his clear opinions in other sensitive Justice Department matters. The president praised Barr on Twitter for intervening in Stone’s case, although Barr insists he did not speak to the president about Stone’s sentencing recommendation.

All four federal prosecutors in Stone’s case withdrew from it after the Justice Department suggested the seven-to-nine-year recommendation they’d made was too tough. Barr has long been criticized for his seeming defense of the president, ever since he characterized then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s report without offering a full picture of Mueller’s findings. Critics of Barr have suggested he might be attempting to publicly put distance between himself and the president, while working to protect the commander-in-chief’s agenda behind the scenes. Mr. Trump has long used Twitter to pressure his attorneys general, repeatedly attacking former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who sparked the president’s ire by recusing himself from the Mueller investigation. — This is a developing story and will be updated.