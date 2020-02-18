barr-faces-“crisis-of-confidence”-inside-department-of-justice

🔥Barr faces “crisis of confidence” inside Department of Justice🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Attorney General William Barr is facing backlash from hundreds of former DOJ officials for reversing a sentencing recommendation for President Trump’s longtime friend and ally Roger Stone. Barr’s unusual trend of tapping U.S. attorneys to review matters of interest to Trump has also reportedly rankled Justice Department employees. Paula Reid reports on the discord within the executive branch as President Trump campaigns for the Nevada caucus.

Related Posts

rage-against-the-machine-coming-to-enterprise-center-with-run-the-jewels

🔥Rage Against the Machine coming to Enterprise Center with Run the Jewels🔥

syed
in-n-out-now-selling-shoes-that-sport-the-iconic-palm-tree-logo

In-N-Out now selling shoes that sport the iconic palm tree logo

mariya smith
britain&apos;s-newspapers-have-their-say-as-uk-leaves-eu-after-47-years

Britain's newspapers have their say as UK leaves EU after 47 years

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *