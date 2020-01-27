🔥Barnier calls for ‘close economic partnership’ between UK and Europe🔥

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has urged the Government to create a “close economic partnership” with Brussels as he warned that Northern Ireland would be the part of the UK most impacted by Brexit.

In an address at Queen’s University Belfast, he said frictionless trade would be impossible after Brexit but he voiced other concerns about the future.

“I know peace is fragile. It’s about people much more than trade or the economy,” he said.

When asked by a banker in questions afterwards if Brussels could have avoided Brexit by giving former Prime Minister David Cameron more concessions, Mr Barnier said: “I never work with nostalgia. We cannot rewrite history.”

Earlier, the EU’s chief negotiator met Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and DUP Economy Minister Diane Dodds – representing Arlene Foster – at Stormont.

Mr Barnier told his audience at Queen’s that he understood the economic fears about the future checks and controls for goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain.

“But Brexit unfortunately has consequences that we must manage. The UK has chosen to become a third country, to leave the Single Market and the Customs Union, to leave behind the EU’s framework of common rules, common supervision and common Court of Justice,” he said.