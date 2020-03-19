🔥Barnet staff could keep jobs if club promoted to League Two, says chairman🔥

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous says non-playing staff at the club could still keep their jobs if the season somehow swiftly restarts and the team gain promotion to League Two.

Earlier this week National League club Barnet placed all non-playing staff, around 60 people, on notice in “emergency measures to preserve the club” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken after National League games were suspended until at least April 3 with Barnet, like many non-league clubs, hit hard financially by the postponement.

Kleanthous was forced to place all non-playing staff on notice to keep the club afloat, but he has now revealed they could keep their jobs if the season restarts at Barnet gain promotion.

“If the League programme resumes then we will complete our fixtures and if promoted, staff will retain their positions,” he said.

“We are holding on to this very slim chance with hope but, at best, I cannot see this happening before June if at all.

“I have had to make the tough decisions needed to keep the Club and business alive but have been taken aback by some of the reaction.

“I’m not sure everyone has really come to terms with the disaster we are all facing, which goes well beyond football.

“Colleagues of mine working in the medical industry and more specifically in hospitals, say they are clearing wards in preparation for the expected massive influx of infected patients.

“They are on full alert with the military on standby and I believe we are only days away from a full lock down. Many will die and the world will not be the same when this is all over.

“My heart goes out to all those who will become and already are infected.”

Barnet are currently 11th in the National League, but just four points off the play-offs with four games in hand.