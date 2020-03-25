🔥Barnet job losses halted by government coronavirus support package🔥

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous has announced that government support has saved the majority of the 60 jobs that were at risk last week.

The Bees had placed all non-playing staff, including manager Darren Currie, on notice last week. While the academy is still at risk unless £250,000 in funding can be found through the extension of their licence, the number has dropped dramatically to less than six staff outside of the youth setup.

Kleanthous said: “We originally thought that we would be losing up to 60 staff across the group but with the Government support measures in place, the number of people affected, excluding the academy, is now less than half a dozen, who for various reasons e.g. end of contract, returned overseas etc. would have departed anyway.”

Barnet are also offering up their facilities at The Hive to aid the NHS in the fight against coronavirus.

“We are finalising our plans with the Council to cook for their Meals on Wheels service,” Kleanthous said. “We have secured a supplier for this initiative and many staff have also come forward and volunteered their time to help. Harrow Council are doing their utmost to work out the difficult task surrounding the logistics of the delivery process and once finalised, we can get this up and running, hopefully in the next couple of days.”

Furthermore, the club have suspended all membership payments from April 1 and have paid all their creditors in order to avoid a financial ‘domino effect’ across clubs.

Kleanthous said: “We are concerned about the domino effect created by football clubs who owe each other money for transfers, loans and ticket share income and not being able to meet their obligations. To avoid this and promote best practice, we have paid all our creditors and hope that others who are financially able to do so, follow suit.”