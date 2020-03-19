🔥Barnet helping local hospital and planning to use The Hive to feed the elderly amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Barnet are looking to help the community during the outbreak of coronavirus by scanning patients for The Royal Free Hospital and repurposing their kitchens to cook free food for Harrow Council’s meals on wheels service.

The UK has been gripped by the outbreak of coronavirus, with football clubs too hit hard by the pandemic.

Barnet, however, are still trying to help the local community and are doing so in two ways over the coming months.

The club have started scanning patients for The Royal Free Hospital to help them reduce their waiting lists.

They will continue this service throughout the crisis and provide any other assistance that’s needed to help free up hospital time and beds.

Barnet have also spoken with Harrow Council about repurposing the Hive stadium’s kitchens to cook free food for their meals on wheels service.

Those over the age of 70 have been advised by the government to stay indoors and, as such, meals on wheels services have become extra busy.

Barnet are hoping to help Harrow’s demands by offering their kitchens to the council as they try to help elderly in the community.