🔥Barnet chairman fears club will become semi-professional due to coronavirus suspension🔥

Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous fears the club could become a semi-professional side if the outbreak of coronavirus continues to strangle finances.

Kleanthous placed all non-playing staff, around 60 people, on notice on Tuesday as he fears it could be months before football is being played again and, if the shutdown continues, a lack of money coming in could cause National League Barnet to become a semi-professional club.

“At the end of the day I don’t know when we are going to play again and whether, when we are playing again, we will be part-time, full-time, semi-professional, fully professional,” Kleanthous told Standard Sport.

“Don’t misunderstand, I hope it is not necessary [to be semi-professional].

“But the Hive London is a seven-day-a-week complex. If that income is not there then we can’t run on the same basis as we have done in the past.”