🔥Baris Kucuk death: Man found guilty of murdering chef in north London phone robbery🔥

A man has been convicted of murder after fatally stabbing a chef in north London while out looking for people to rob.

Baris Kucuk, 33, who lived in Finsbury Park and worked as a chef, was stabbed in the leg on June 1 last year. He died in hospital two days later.

Adam Tarik, 25, attacked Mr Kucuk after he spotted him on Seven Sisters Road at around 2.30am.

He then stole the victim’s phone and a bottle of beer and fled the scene, leaving Mr Kucuk for dead.

Tarik, who had pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article, was found guilty of murder on Wednesday following an eight-day trial at the Old Bailey.

The court heard that Mr Kucuk, who was Kurdish and from Turkey, had been walking home from a night out with his friends and bought some beer from an off-licence near Manor House Tube station.

He bumped into a young Italian woman and the pair walked together along Seven Sisters Road, using a translation app to communicate with each other.

The pair were unaware that they had been spotted by Tarik, who was riding his bicycle on the other side of the road.

He had been out looking for people to rob, the Met Police said. Earlier in the night, he approached a woman in an attempt to rob her but she had fled.

Mr Kucuk’s companion stated in court that she became aware of a man on a bike getting ever closer and said his presence made her feel anxious and frightened.

Seconds after Mr Kucuk had walked the woman home and she went inside, she heard screaming from the street. She said she looked out to see the victim on the floor with the cyclist standing over him.

Mr Kucuk was taken to an east London hospital, where he died on June 3, two days after the attack.

Tarik was identified through CCTV and forensic evidence and was charged with murder, the Met Police said.

Detectives had established that the victim’s phone, as well as one of the bottles of beer that he had purchased at the off licence, had been stolen from him as he lay dying.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who led the investigation, said: “The murder of Baris Kucuk is among the most needless and upsetting cases I have investigated during my many years as a police officer.

“Tarik has shown no remorse during the entirety of these proceedings. He is a calculated and callous man, who from the very start was prepared to attempt to obstruct and frustrate police by claiming he was homeless, despite police quickly identifying his address not far from the scene of this murder.”

In a moving statement, the victim’s family said: “On 1 June 2019 our dearly beloved son Baris Kucuk was taken from us, forever, near his home where he grew up in north London.

“On that day we received a call which changed all of our lives forever. We were all plunged into an atmosphere of profound fear and anxiety. A blanket of darkness has taken over our everyday lives.

“We, Baris’s family do not want another family to go through the pain we have gone through. Enough is enough. It is now time to take decisive action to halt knife crime and make our streets safer for our children and for everyone.”

Tarik had originally pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article at the Old Bailey on February 3.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.