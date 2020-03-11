🔥Barclay's Canary Wharf office closed for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An employee at Barclay’s Canary Wharf office has tested positive for coronavirus, the bank has saidF.

The site is now being deep cleaned and disinfected.

“We can confirm that a member of our staff based in our London office, 5 North Colonnade, has tested as positive for Covid-19 today,” Barclays said in a statement.

It added: “The colleague has been in self-quarantine since 9 March, following notification of their potential exposure to the virus. We are undertaking the recommended deep clean and disinfection of their workspace and the surrounding area where the colleague is based, in accordance with PHE guidelines, and are undertaking additional, ongoing deep-cleaning as a precautionary measure.”

Last week more than 100 workers were sent home from the 10th floor of HSBC’s Canary Wharf offices after one of its staff was diagnosed with the virus.

