🔥Barclays boss Jes Staley being investigated over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein🔥

Barclays boss Jes Staley is being investigated over whether he accurately described his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during his time at JP Morgan.

He is being looked into by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) over whether he accurately described his links with convicted sex offender Epstein and himself.

This was in regards to their connection during the time Mr Staley ran JP Morgan’s private bank.

Barclays said: “The relationship between Mr Staley and Mr Epstein was the subject of an inquiry from the Financial Conduct Authority, to which the company responded.

“The FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority subsequently commenced an investigation, which is ongoing, into Mr Staley’s characterisation to the company of his relationship with Mr Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in the company’s response to the FCA.”

