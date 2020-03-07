🔥Barcelona XI vs Real Sociedad: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has been ruled out of Saturday’s LaLiga clash at home to Real Sociedad.

The Brazilian international will play no part in this weekend’s match against the Copa del Rey finalists, while he could also be a doubt for the Catalans’ Champions Legaue last-16 second leg against Napoli at Camp Nou on March 18.

“Arthur Melo has an ankle problem and is undergoing treatment with Dr. Ramon Cugat’s team,” Barca said on their website on Friday.

No specific time frame for the injury was given, but Barca added: “The player’s recovery will dictate his return.”

Forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are sidelined with long-term problems, while right-back Sergi Roberto is also still out.

Arthur will miss the game against Real Sociedad Photo: Getty Images

Coach Quique Setien has recalled midfielder Riqui Puig to his squad, with Barca B’s Alex Collado also included in the 18-man list for Saturday’s game.

Another youngster, Ansu Fati, could return to the starting line-up after playing a total of just 12 minutes in the Catalans’ last three fixtures.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Fati.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Odegaaard, Guevara, Merino; Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal.