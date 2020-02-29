🔥Barcelona XI vs Real Madrid: Confirmed El Clasico team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Barcelona’s recent signing Martin Braithwaite is in line to start Sunday’s El Clasico clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Denmark striker, who was brought in from Leganes in an €18million transfer earlier in February after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the rest of the season, has impressed in training and could feature from the outset in the top-of-the-table LaLiga derby.

Braithwaite, who made his debut as a substitute in last weekend’s 5-0 win over Eibar and is only eligible to play in the league, was tried alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann by coach Quique Setien on Friday and is set to take Ansu Fati’s place in the line-up.

Gerard Pique limped off in the 1-1 draw away to Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the centre-back trained on Friday and is ready to start for Barca on Sunday.

Left-back Jordi Alba also took part in Friday’s session and could return after injury, but Sergi Roberto is out along with long-term absentees Luis Suarez and Dembele.

Barca are two points above Madrid in top spot ahead of Sunday’s game at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona predicted XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Braithwaite, Griezmann