🔥Barcelona XI vs Napoli: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries🔥

Ansu Fati is set to return to the starting line-up for Barcelona in the Catalans’ Champions League last-16 first leg game at Napoli on Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old forward watched on from the bench as Quique Setien’s side thrashed Eibar 5-0 at Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga, but should be restored to the XI alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

New signing Martin Braithwaite, who made his debut as a late substitute on Saturday, has travelled with the squad to Naples but is ineligible for the Champions League.

Nelson Semedo is in line to start at right-back after Sergi Roberto was struck down by a thigh problem at the weekend and on the other flank, Junior Firpo will continue in place of the injured Jordi Alba.

Ousmane Dembele is sidelined for the rest of the season and Luis Suarez will be out until April at least after undergoing knee surgery in January.

Meanwhile, youngsters Riqui Puig, Alex Collado and Sergio Akieme are named in the 21-man party and could feature as substitutes for the match at the San Paolo, which is Setien’s first-ever fixture in the Champions League.

Napoli possible XI: Ospina; Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati