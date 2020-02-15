🔥Barcelona XI vs Getafe: Predicted lineup, team news and injury list for LaLiga clash🔥

Gerard Pique is available for Barcelona’s LaLiga meeting with Getafe at Camp Nou today.

The Catalan went off with an adductor problem in the 1-0 loss to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey last Thursday night, but was suspended anyway for Sunday’s 3-2 win at Real Betis in the league.

Lenglet scored the winner in that match in Seville and was later sent off, so the French defender will be banned for the game against Getafe.

Samuel Umtiti has overcome a knock and should start, although he is not fully fit and youngster Ronald Araujo is another option for coach Quique Setien.

Striker Luis Suarez is out for four months after knee surgery and winger Ousmane Dembele is sidelined for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

The French forward’s long-term absence means Barca are allowed to bring in a new player outside of the transfer window, but no deal has been done yet and 22-year-old Albanian international Rey Manaj (who plays for Barca B) is in the squad for Saturday’s game.

Predicted Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati​

Predicted Getafe XI (4-3-3): Soria; Nyom, Etxeita, Dakonam, Olivera; Jason, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Mata, Molina​