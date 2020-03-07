🔥Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE: LaLiga commentary stream, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE LaLiga coverage of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

Quique Setien’s hosts are looking to bounce back from their limp 2-0 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid last time out, which saw them leapfrogged by their fiercest rivals at the top of the table.

With Real not in action again until they travel to Real Betis on Sunday night, Barca can briefly return to the summit and heap pressure on Los Blancos by getting back on track this evening.

Opponents Real Sociedad currently sit 12 points behind the Blaugrana in sixth, but are on a formidable run of wins and reached the final of the Copa del Rey in midweek.

2020-03-07T15: 31: 18.853Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE LaLiga coverage as Barcelona meet Real Sociedad at Camp Nou!

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Vidal; Messi, Griezmann, Fati​

Real Sociedad XI (4-3-3): Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Odegaaard, Guevara, Merino; Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal​

Where to watch the match

TV channel and live stream: Today’s match is being broadcast live on LaLigaTV, which is available in the UK via Sky Sports and Premier Sports​.