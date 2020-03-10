barcelona-vs-napoli-will-be-played-behind-closed-doors-at-camp-nou-over-coronavirus-fears

🔥Barcelona vs Napoli will be played behind closed doors at Camp Nou over coronavirus fears🔥

News
John koli0

Barcelona have confirmed that their Champions League tie with Napoli next week will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears.

The club met with officials from the Catalan government on Monday and had hoped that Camp Nou would remain open for home fans.

But Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday morning that the match, scheduled for Wednesday March 18, will be played without supporters of either side.

