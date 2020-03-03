🔥Barcelona vs Napoli could be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus threat🔥

Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 second leg game at home to Napoli could be played behind closed doors after the Spanish government recommended shutting stadiums to fans in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Health minister Salvador Illa, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, confirmed there had been 150 cases of coronavirus in Spain and said sporting events taking place in affected areas should be closed to the public.

“These professional sports competition events, in which a high presence of fans coming from the coronavirus risk areas is expected, the recommendation is that they should be held behind closed doors,” he said.

Illa mentioned two forthcoming football fixtures: Valencia’s Champions League game against Atalanta next Tuesday and Getafe’s Europa league clash with Inter Milan on March 19.

The minister also recommended Valencia Basket versus Olimpia Milano (scheduled for this Thursday) and the women’s basketball game between Uni Girona and Venezia (set for March 19) be played without the presence of fans.

While he did not include Barcelona-Napoli in his list of affected events, the fixture would also be at risk and could be played behind closed doors on March 18.