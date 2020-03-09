Barcelona will meet with officials from the Catalan government on Tuesday to discuss plans for next week’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli, which could be played behind closed doors at Camp Nou amid the threat of the coronavirus.

Barcelona vs Napoli could be latest game to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears

Several matches in Spain will definitely be staged without fans due to the risk of the virus being spread, including Valencia’s Champions League clash against Atalanta on Tuesday and Getafe’s Europa League game at home to Inter Milan next week.

No decision has been made yet on Barca-Napoli, but Catalan authorities are considering their options and one of those is to play the match behind closed doors.

Another alternative is to open the stadium to home fans only.

“One possibility is to open Barca-Napoli to fans, but not for the Napoli supporters,” Sports Secretary for the Generalitat, Gerard Figueras, told SER Catalunya on Monday.

“Their supporters come from a country of risk (in the spread of coronavirus) and we must prioritise medical criteria and prudence for sporting and economic reasons.

“Tomorrow, a decision will be made together with Barca and medical criteria will take priority.”

Figueras will be present at the meeting, along with Barca CEO Oscar Grau and medical professionals from the Generalitat (Catalan government) and the Secretary of Sport.