🔥Barcelona vs Getafe: Prediction, tickets, live stream, team news, odds – LaLiga preview🔥

Barcelona return to LaLiga today with a home encounter against Getafe.

The reigning champions bounced back from their surprise Copa del Rey quarter-final loss at Athletic Bilbao with a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Betis that saw centre-back Clement Lenglet net a decisive late goal before being sent off.

Barcelona twice came from behind on Quique Setien’s return to the Estadio Benito Villamarin to trim rivals Real Madrid’s lead at the summit back to three points, with Lionel Messi notching a hat-trick of assists.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Venue: Camp Nou

Kick-off time: 3pm​ GMT

In Pictures | Real Betis vs Barcelona | 09/02/2020

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Barcelona will be eager for a straightforward victory after their Copa exit and a seven-goal thriller in Seville, but they are likely to be subject to a tough test by Getafe.

The Madrid outfit – coached by Jose Bordalas – are enjoying a superb campaign and currently sit just one place and seven points behind their next opponents after a run of four consecutive league victories.

Barca won 2-0 in the first fixture at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in September and should eke out another three points here, but it won’t be easy.

Such a result would put the pressure on Real Madrid, who aren’t in action against Celta Vigo until Sunday night.

Tickets

For the latest ticket information, click here to visit Barcelona’s website.

Barcelona vs Getafe live stream

TV channel: Due to the broadcasting restrictions surrounding Saturday 3pm kick-offs, the match is not available to watch live in the UK.

Live stream: However, you can follow all the action on Standard Sport’s live match blog with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

In Pictures | Barcelona vs Levante | 02/02/2020

Betting odds

Barcelona to win: 4/9

Getafe to win: 8/1

Draw: 4/1

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news and predicted XIs

There is mixed news in central defence for Barcelona, with Gerard Pique back from injury but Lenglet banned.

Samuel Umtiti is likely to deputise for the latter, with 20-year-old Ronald Araujo in reserve.

Barcelona remain without long-term absentees Luis Suarez (knee) and Ousmane Dembele (thigh), while they are yet to complete a deal for a new forward.

That means Barca B’s Albanian international Rey Manaj will be in the senior squad this weekend.

Possible Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Possible Getafe XI (4-4-2): Soria; Nyom, Etxeita, Dakonam, Olivera; Jason, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Mata, Molina

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.