🔥Barcelona vs Getafe LIVE: LaLiga commentary stream and latest score today🔥

After bouncing back from their shock Copa del Rey quarter-final exit with a thrilling win at Real Betis, the hosts will hope to put further pressure on Real Madrid at Camp Nou this afternoon.

Real are currently three points clear of the reigning champions at the LaLiga summit, though don’t return to action against Celta Vigo until tomorrow night.

Quique Setien’s Barcelona should be in for a tough test against a Getafe side that sit just one place behind them after a run of four successive wins under Jose Bordalas.

With kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward…

2020-02-15T12:52:16.213Z

Barcelona team newsGetty ImagesGerard Pique is available for Barcelona today.The Catalan went off with an adductor problem in the 1-0 loss to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey last Thursday night, but was suspended anyway for Sunday’s 3-2 win at Real Betis in the league.Lenglet scored the winner in that match in Seville and was later sent off, so the French defender will be banned for the game against Getafe.Samuel Umtiti has overcome a knock and should start, although he is not fully fit and youngster Ronald Araujo is another option for coach Quique Setien.Striker Luis Suarez is out for four months after knee surgery and winger Ousmane Dembele is sidelined for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.The French forward’s long-term absence means Barca are allowed to bring in a new player outside of the transfer window, but no deal has been done yet and 22-year-old Albanian international Rey Manaj (who plays for Barca B) is in the squad for Saturday’s game.

2020-02-15T12:45:14.340Z

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the LaLiga clash between Barcelona and Getafe at Camp Nou!

Live stream info

TV channel: Due to the broadcasting restrictions surrounding Saturday 3pm kick-offs, the match is not available to watch live in the UK.

Live stream: However, you can follow all the action on Standard Sport’s live match blog with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

Team news and predicted XIs

There is mixed news in central defence for Barcelona, with Gerard Pique back from injury but Lenglet banned.

Samuel Umtiti is likely to deputise for the latter, with 20-year-old Ronald Araujo in reserve.

Barcelona remain without long-term absentees Luis Suarez (knee) and Ousmane Dembele (thigh), while they are yet to complete a deal for a new forward.

That means Barca B’s Albanian international Rey Manaj will be in the senior squad this weekend.

Possible Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Possible Getafe XI (4-4-2): Soria; Nyom, Etxeita, Dakonam, Olivera; Jason, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Mata, Molina

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Barcelona will be eager for a straightforward victory after their Copa exit and a seven-goal thriller in Seville, but they are likely to be subject to a tough test by Getafe.

The Madrid outfit – coached by Jose Bordalas – are enjoying a superb campaign and currently sit just one place and seven points behind their next opponents after a run of four consecutive league victories.

Barca won 2-0 in the first fixture at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in September and should eke out another three points here, but it won’t be easy.