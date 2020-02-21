🔥Barcelona vs Eibar preview: LaLiga prediction, tickets, live stream, odds, team news, lineups🔥

Barcelona will look to keep the pressure on arch-rivals Real Madrid when they take on Eibar on Saturday.

The Calatans could hand a debut to new signing Martin Braithwaite this weekend following the forward’s controversial arrival from Leganes this week.

Date: Saturday 22 February

Venue: Nou Camp

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT

In Pictures | Barcelona vs Getafe | 15/02/2020

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Eibar

A comfortable home win against a side just three points above the relegation zone.

Tickets

For the latest ticket information click here to visit Barca’s website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Eibar

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.

Betting odds

Barcelona to win: 1/5

Eibar to win: 16/1

Draw: 15/2

Odds provided by Betfair Exchange. Click here for more odds.

Team news

Barcelona’s new signing Martin Braithwaite is in line to make his debut for the Catalan – but the 28-year-old will have to wait for his opportunity from the bench.

The Dane will start on the bench, with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati expected to start at Camp Nou.

In Pictures | Real Betis vs Barcelona | 09/02/2020

Dembele will not feature again for the Catalan club this season, while Luis Suarez is out until at least April after knee surgery.

Jordi Alba is also sidelined after picking up a groin strain against Getafe last weekend and is likely to be replaced by Junior Firpo on Saturday, with young left-back Sergio Akieme also called up Setien.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Busquets, Arthur, De Jong, Fati, Messi, Griezmann

Eibar possible XI: Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Burgos, Bigas, Cote; Escalante, Exposito, Diop; Leon, Enrich, Orellana

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.