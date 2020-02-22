🔥Barcelona vs Eibar LIVE: LaLiga commentary stream, team news and latest score today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LaLiga coverage of Barcelona vs Eibar LIVE.

After seeing Real Madrid held by Celta Vigo last weekend, Quique Setien’s hosts can return to the summit with victory at Camp Nou today and pile the pressure on their fierce rivals, who travel to Levante later this evening.

Barcelona have responded to their surprise Copa del Rey quarter-final exit with successive wins over Real Betis and Getafe and could hand a debut to new signing Martin Braithwaite this afternoon against an Eibar side that hover just two points above the relegation zone.

With kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward…

Braithwaite debut?AFP via Getty ImagesBarcelona’s new signing Martin Braithwaite is in line to make his debut for the Catalan club today – but the 28-year-old will have to wait for his opportunity from the bench.Braithwaite was signed by Barca for €18 million from Leganes on Thursday in a deal which was permitted by LaLiga outside the transfer window because French forward Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined for the rest of the season.“I’m sure we’ll see him as a starter at some point,” coach Quique Setien said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “It’s perhaps too early now.“He has come here in ideal shape, but there are concepts and things which we have to explain to him and which he must understand.”Asked if he would play against Eibar at some point, Setien said: “It’s possible.”

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE LaLiga coverage as Barcelona entertain struggling Eibar at Camp Nou!

How to watch Barcelona vs Eibar

TV channel: LaLiga TV, available with Premier Sports as part of its channel bundle on Sky TV, and Premier Sports 2.

Live stream: Premier Player OTT streaming service​. You can also follow all the action on our match blog with Ben Hayward.

Team news and predicted XIs

The Dane will start on the bench, with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati expected to start at Camp Nou.

The Dane will start on the bench, with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati expected to start at Camp Nou.

Dembele will not feature again for the Catalan club this season, while Luis Suarez is out until at least April after knee surgery.

Jordi Alba is also sidelined after picking up a groin strain against Getafe last weekend and is likely to be replaced by Junior Firpo on Saturday, with young left-back Sergio Akieme also called up Setien.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Busquets, Arthur, De Jong, Fati, Messi, Griezmann

Eibar possible XI: Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Burgos, Bigas, Cote; Escalante, Exposito, Diop; Leon, Enrich, Orellana

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Eibar

A comfortable home win against a side just three points above the relegation zone.

