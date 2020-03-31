🔥Barcelona transfer target Lautaro Martinez attracting interest from 'many clubs', says agent🔥

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is attracting interest from ‘many clubs’, according to his agent.

The Argentine striker is considered to be Barcelona’s No.1 target as they look to bolster their attacking options, and finally find a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

But they are not the only club interested in his services, according to the player’s agent.

Speaking to Radio La Plata, Beto Yaque said: “It is said that Barcelona and Real Madrid want him, but it has no effect on him. Others players would not sleep at night.

“He never calls me to ask if the rumours are true or false, he is focused on the present and his work.

LIVE! Latest transfer news and rumours

“We talked to many people, however, nothing more happened. For now, those who call me are not club leaders. There is nothing formal or serious.

“It is a dream [for Martinez] to be one of the most coveted players on the market. But nothing special is happening to him. The only thing he wants is to play and score.

“His constant growth has meant that the best teams in the world watch him carefully. We hope that his work will be rewarded as it deserves.”

Photo: Getty Images

Discussing Barcelona’s striker search on Monday, the Evening Standard’s Spanish Football Correspondent Ben Hayward described Lautaro as the ‘ideal fit’ for their system.

“The Argentine attacker is 22 years old and looks an ideal fit in style terms, with Suarez and international team-mate Lionel Messi both having given their blessing to his arrival.

“Lautaro seems to have his heart set on Barca too and the only question mark at this stage appears to be whether a move will happen this summer or next, if the player decides to spend one more year at Inter. ”