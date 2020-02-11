🔥Barcelona to step up efforts to sign a forward after Ousmane Dembele is ruled out for six months🔥

Barcelona will step up their efforts to sign a striker after announcing that winger Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Dembele was nearing fitness after a long spell out with a thigh problem, but suffered a setback last week and will now be out for six months.

“The first team player Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone surgery in Turku, Finland where he was operated on by Dr. Lasse Lempainen for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh,” Barca said on their website on Tuesday.

“The Frenchman will be out for around six months.”

With Luis Suarez also expected to miss the remainder of the season after knee surgery, Barca are short in attack and coach Quique Setien admitted on Saturday that he would like to bring in a striker.

“It’s obvious we need a striker,” he said. “If it’s possible, a player who is versatile. But it’s not easy because the window is closed.”

LaLiga rules allow Barca to bring in a new player to replace a footballer who is out for the remainder of the season or for a period of at least five months.

In order to do so, the Catalan club are required to deregister one of their injured players, in this case Dembele.

Barca need to inform LaLiga of the serious injury in question no more than 20 days after its occurrence.

The Blaugrana would then be allowed to sign a player from another club in Spain’s top two divisions or one who is currently without a club.

Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose is interesting Barca, but his asking price of €30-35 million is likely to be prohibitive.

Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez and Alaves’ Lucas Perez are alternatives, along with Luis Suarez (Real Zaragoza), Ante Budimir (Mallorca), Cristhian Stuani (Girona) and Loren Moron (Betis).