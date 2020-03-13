Barcelona have suspended first-team training due to coronavirus concerns and the Catalans’ Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli has been postponed by Uefa.

On Thursday, Real Madrid put their players in quarantine after a member of their basketball team tested positive for Covid-19 and later, LaLiga announced there would be no games taking place for at least the next two matchdays.

“Given the current situation and following the recommendations of the medical staff at the Club, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice,” Barca said on their website on Friday.

“This decision has been taken after a meeting between the football first team, president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Dr.Jaume Padrós, president of the Barcelona Medical College and head of workers’ health at FC Barcelona and Dr.Antoni Trilla, head of Preventative Medicine and Epidemiology at Hospital Clínic in Barcelona.”

Barca added that the squad will be given a specialised programme in order to stay in shape away from the sessions at Sant Joan Despi.

“The players will follow a personalised training plan at home, under the supervision of the fitness coaches over the coming days,” the club said.

In the meantime, Uefa have announced that the Champions League games scheduled for next week – including Barca’s second leg against Napoli – have been postponed.

“In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.