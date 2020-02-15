🔥Barcelona striker search has reached farcical proportions as ongoing saga highlights poor planning🔥

It is now mid-February and Barcelona are still searching for a striker.

The January transfer window came and went with no new centre-forward, despite the fact that Barca had lost Luis Suarez for four months after knee surgery.

Now, Ousmane Dembele is sidelined for the rest of the season with a thigh injury and LaLiga rules allow the Blaugrana to bring in a player outside the window.

But still, there is no new signing. Barca wanted Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, but the Gunners were not prepared to sell and the the Catalans could not afford him, either.

Later, the Spanish champions negotiated with Valencia for Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno, but were not prepared (nor able) to pay the Valencia forward’s €60million release clause.

As the window closed, Barca allowed forward Carles Perez to leave for Roma and youth-team striker Abel Ruiz joined Braga as part of the agreement which saw the Catalans sign winger Francisco Trincao.

Another player, midfielder Matheus Fernandes, was also bought from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

Neither of the two new players will arrive until the summer, however, and even though manager Quique Setien predicted a big role for Dembele once the winger returned from his thigh injury, the Frenchman’s medical history since joining the Catalan club should have served as a warning that his fitness cannot be relied upon.

In order for Barca to be permitted to bring in a new player, the injury must be for at least five months. Dembele was given a recovery estimate of six by the club’s medical staff in their statement after his operation this week.

Ousmane Dembele’s latest injury permits Barcelona to sign a striker outside of the transfer window (Getty Images)

Since news emerged of Dembele’s prognosis, the Catalans have stepped up their striker search. An enquiry was made about Real Betis forward Loren Moron, who worked with Setien at the Andalusian club, but that move has since been ruled out.

“Loren is going to end the season with Betis,” coach Rubi said. “They have asked, but the operation 99 per cent won’t be done. We couldn’t sign another player unless his release clause is paid. Loren’s is €50million, so 99 per cent it will not be done.”

Top of Barcelona’s list this week was Real Sociedad’s Brazilian forward Willian Jose. Setien was keen to complete a move for the player, who was wanted by Tottenham in the January window. But just like Spurs, Barca were not prepared to meet the Basques’ asking price of between €30-35m for the South American.

With the player’s head turned in January, he was left out of three consecutive matches, but told fans in a specially recorded video for social media on the final day of the window that he was committed to winning his place back.

The Catalan club were unwilling to meet Real Sociedad’s asking price for Willian Jose (AFP via Getty Images)

Real Sociedad were therefore furious at Barca’s attempts to unsettle the player ahead of their most important match of the season – Thursday night’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at home to Mirandes.

And they are not the only ones unhappy with Barcelona’s transfer tactics. The Catalans tried to sign Rodrigo from Valencia just days before their trip to Mestalla in LaLiga and links with Loren emerged in the build-up to their game at Betis last Sunday.

Ahead of their league match at home to Getafe on Saturday, Barcelona are now interested in signing Angel Rodriguez from the Madrid-based side. Coincidence? Perhaps, but the timing is suspicious again.

Angel would be available at a lower price than any of the other forwards on Barca’s list. Although not first choice with his current club, he has hit a very impressive 13 goals in 28 appearances for Jose Boradalas’ side this term and at 32 years old, could be tempted by the move.

Barca have now been linked with Getafe’s Spanish forward Angel Rodriguez (AFP via Getty Images)

With Barca keen on Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and considering a €111m move for the Argentina striker in the summer as a long-term replacement for Suarez, Angel probably fits the bill for now as the Catalans seek a striker who is good quality, but also cheap. Or as they say in Spain: “bueno, bonito y barato”.

“They are rumours,” Angel said this week. “I’m relaxed.” Getafe’s president, Angel Torres, has admitted a move could take place, but said: “At the moment, nobody from Barcelona has spoken to me.”

On Saturday, the striker will be representing Getafe (in third) against second-placed Barcelona at Camp Nou and with no new player brought in, Setien has turned to 22-year-old Albanian international Rey Manaj.

The coach and the Barca B striker, incidentally, are represented by the same agency.

Albanian international Rey Manaj has been named in the squad list for this weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

Manaj is almost certainly not good enough for Barca’s first team and failure to sign a striker in the summer, when even Suarez admitted a new centre-forward was needed, is on the board – and specifically sporting director Eric Abidal.

And when an attacker is finally brought in, he will not be able to play in the Champions League because the deadline for squad submission was on February 3 and changes can only be made if two goalkeepers are injured and another needs to be included.

It all reeks of poor planning by Barca. Their striker search has now reached farcical proportions and worse still, it may yet drag on for some time.