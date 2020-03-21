🔥Barcelona striker Luis Suarez announces he is ready to return to action once football resumes🔥

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says he is ready to return to action as soon as football restarts.

The Uruguayan forward underwent knee surgery in January and was expected to be sidelined for four months, but has been recovering well and claims he will be fit to feature again – whenever the current enforced break due to coronavirus ends.

“The doctor told me that my recovery was going really well and that gave me hope to play again as soon as I could,” he told Uruguayan newspaper El Observador. “The difference now is that when the team returns, I will be able to be with them.”

Suarez believes there should be no hurry to start playing again, though, with health the biggest priority.

“It’s not going to change much if the league starts now or three weeks later,” he said. “You have to be sure and confirm that you can go out on the streets without fear of contracting a virus that has already killed a lot of people. That’s got to be thought.”

The 33-year-old has yet to feature under new Barca coach Quique Setien and said: “It’s difficult to try to make changes, but this Barcelona squad has players capable of adapting to what he asks for.”