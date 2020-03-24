🔥Barcelona signing Francisco Trincao is a bit like Lionel Messi and ready to step up, says team-mate Abel Ruiz🔥

Barcelona’s January signing Francisco Trincao is a little like Lionel Messi and he is ready to shine at the Catalan club, according to Braga team-mate Abel Ruiz.

Trincao signed for Barca in a €31 million deal in the winter window, but will stay at Braga for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Ruiz moved in the opposite direction in a loan move which will become permanent in the summer for around €8m.

“He has a lot of personality,” Ruiz told Mundo Deportivo. “He’s a very good player and I’m sure he’ll do well at Barca. He has so much quality. He can go wide on either side, right or left. He has a good shot… he’s very complete.”

Asked to liken the winger to another player, the striker said: “I’d say he’s similar to Messi, but you can’t compare anyone to Leo. He’s your typical left-footer with good dribbling. He’s skilful.

“If he plays on the right, he comes inside and hits a fierce shot. On the left, he beats players and sets up a lot of goals.”

And he added: “He’s more than ready. He’s perfectly capable of playing there and he’ll do very well. We don’t know how the squad will be made up next season, but obviously he’ll have competition.

“Great teams have great players in all the positions and he’ll have to win himself a place – just like anywhere else.”