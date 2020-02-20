🔥Barcelona sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for €18m🔥

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for €18 million (£15m).

A statement released by the club read: “FC Barcelona have paid the buy out clause of the player Martin Braithwaite and therefore he is no longer contractually tied to Club Deportivo Leganés.

“The cost of the clause is €18million.

“The player will sign a contract with the Club for the rest of the season and four more until 30 June 2024 with the buy out clause set at €300million.”

LaLiga rules allow the Catalan club to bring in a new player outside the transfer window due to the long-term injury of winger Ousmane Dembele.

Barca received permission from LaLiga on Monday to sign and stepped up their efforts to recruit 28-year-old Braithwaite after ruling out a move for Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez.

Signing a striker was seen as priority because Barca have been left without a centre-forward since Luis Suarez underwent knee surgery in January and is also set to be out for four months.

However, the Denmark international will not be elegible to play in the Champions League this season due to squad registration rules.