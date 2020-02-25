🔥Barcelona player ratings: Lionel Messi struggles for space as Arturo Vidal loses his cool vs Napoli🔥

Barcelona left Napoli with an away goal as Antoine Griezmann cancelled out Dries Mertens’ opener to seal a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Italy.

Ben Hayward runs the rule over the Barca squad following their trip to Naples…

Marc-Andre ter Stegen 7

Saved deflected pass from Callejon in first half, but could do nothing about the goal.

Produced good stop from Milik on the hour and then an incredible save to deny Callejon.

Nelson Semedo 5

Failed to get tight on Mertens for the goal, was not really a threat going forward in the first half, but his pass set up Griezmann for the leveller.

Gerard Pique 6

Good sliding tackle to deny Dries Mertens in the first half. Unlucky as the ball deflected off his chest for the goal. Limped off late in the game.

Samuel Umtiti 6

Brought the ball out tidily from the back, which is why he is being preferred to Lenglet by Setien. A threat from set pieces at the other end.

Junior Firpo 4

Attacked deep down the left, blocked a pass from Callejon but lost the ball for the goal and is still a weak link in this team.

Sergio Busquets 6

One of Barcelona’s better players in a poor first half, he looked slow at times against an intense rival. Was booked for lunging at the ball early in the second half and is out of the return. Picked out Semedo with a lovely ball to set up the equaliser.

Ivan Rakitic 4

Tried to press high early on and saw one long-range effort blocked. Fairly anonymous overall and Barca were better after he went off.

Frenkie De Jong 5

Solid but unspectacular. Worked hard overall and got in a good position in a counter down the left in second half, but failed to do anything with the ball.

Arturo Vidal 4

(AFP via Getty Images)

Needs more space to be effective. Made little impression against a defensive Napoli side, although he improved on the right in the second half and linked up well with Messi. Stupidly sent off late in the game and will miss the return,

Lionel Messi 6

(REUTERS)

Struggled to find spaces. Hit a pass straight at a Manolas on his first dangerous dribble. Hurt in a collision with Ospina after a fine run and pass to Vidal in the second half, for which he was booked. Saw a shot blocked from the edge of the area with 15 minutes left. A couple of dangerous runs.

Antoine Griezmann 6

(REUTERS)

Didn’t have the movement or the pace to trouble Napoli in the first half. Scored the equaliser after a good run through the middle after 57 minutes.

Subs

Arthur 6

Barcelona were more fluid after he replaced Rakitic. Shot over the bar late on.

Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet | No time to make an impact