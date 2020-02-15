🔥Barcelona pile pressure on Real Madrid at LaLiga summit with narrow win over Getafe🔥

Barcelona moved level on points with fierce rivals Real Madrid at the summit of LaLiga after a hard-fought win over Getafe.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Sergi Roberto gave Quique Setien’s side a comfortable half-time lead at Camp Nou after visiting full-back Allan Nyom saw an effort ruled out by VAR for a foul on Samuel Umtiti.

Angel Rodriguez – who has been linked with a move to Barcelona this week – came off the bench to reduce the deficit with 25 minutes remaining, but the hosts held on to claim a third successive league victory and put the pressure on leaders Real, who host Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

FULL TIME

FULL TIME | Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

90 mins + 1: Into three minutes of added time at Camp Nou…

89 mins: Kenedy sees yellow for scything down Sergi Roberto…

88 mins: Ter Stegen hits a goal kick straight to a Getafe player, but an attack by the visitors quickly breaks down…

86 mins: Ansu left the pitch so slowly that he was booked by the referee on his way off…

85 mins: Vidal replaces Ansu Fati…

84 mins: Arturo Vidal coming on for Barca…

82 mins: Getafe get another dangerous ball into the Barca box, but Setien’s side clear…

80 mins: The ball is whipped in to the near post and Mata gets a touch, but he cannot direct his effort towards goal…

79 mins: Getafe win a corner on the left…

77 mins: Griezmann in another good position. The Frenchman runs onto a Messi ball over the top and slides a low shot wide of the target from a tight angle on the right. Fati had been all alone in the middle…

75 mins: Into the last 15 minutes now and Getafe very much in the game still…

74 mins: Huge chance for Barca and Griezmann should bury it! Firpo races down the left, cuts into the area, touches to Fati, who in turns lays off to the French forward, but he blasts over the crossbar when he should score…

72 mins: Getafe win a free-kick on the left now and it almost goes in after an almighty scramble on the line, with Sergio Busquets close to putting it into his own net and Ter Stegen palming it away…

70 mins: Barcelona on the attack now after that setback and Setien’s side win a corner on the right after Soria (unconvincingly) saves an Ansu shot…

GOAL68 mins: Angel Rodriguez, who is wanted by Barca, hooks a brilliant volley into the corner from the edge of the box from a Jaime Mata cross. Getafe back in it at Camp Nou!

GOAL | Barcelona 2-1 Getafe | Angel Rodriguez 67′

66 mins: Cucurella charges away with the ball, but it runs too far ahead of him and Barca win it back…

65 mins: Corner is played short and then worked to De Jong over on the left, but he is intercepted as he tries to get a cross into the box…

64 mins: Barca win a corner on the left…

