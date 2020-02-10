🔥Barcelona news this week: Willian Jose could join by Wednesday as Barca seek emergency transfer🔥

Barcelona have a free week after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey, allowing the club to up their search for a new striker.

With Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele sidelined by long-term injuries, Barcelona are allowed to bring in a new player (even though the transfer window has closed) and the Catalan club are working on signing a striker this week.

Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose is one possibility, but the Brazilian could prove too expensive. His release clause stands at €70million, but he would be allowed to leave for around €30m. The 28-year-old was expected to leave in January, but Tottenham did not meet the Basques’ valuation.

Alaves attacker Lucas Perez and Getafe forward Angel Rodriguez are two alternatives. Barca expect to have a deal tied up by Wednesday.

A Lionel Messi masterclass saw Barca come from behind at the weekend to beat Real Betis, but their need to strengthen in attack is evident.

Barca are at home to third-placed Getafe on Saturday and can draw level with leaders Real Madrid ahead of Los Blancos’ match against struggling Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.