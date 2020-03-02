🔥Barcelona news this week: Gerard Pique warns Barca lost to 'the worst Real Madrid I have ever faced'🔥

Gerard Pique has sent a wake-up call to his Barcelona team-mates after claiming the champions had lost to ‘one of the worst Real Madrid’ sides he has faced.

The Catalan defender was one of Barca’s better players in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu and was unfortunate as Vinicius Junior’s shot deflected off him and wrong-footed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for Madrid’s first goal.

“We are upset,” he said in the mixed zone after the game. “We thought we could get a good result because they were transmitting very bad sensations. It’s one of the worst Madrid teams I have faced at the Bernabeu.

“But we lost the control and they push you back. And you can concede a goal at any moment, which is what happened.”

When Barca lost over two legs to Real in the Spanish Supercopa in 2017, Pique said Los Blancos had been superior for the first time in his career at the Catalan club.

That was intended as a wake-up call for the Blaugrana and this seemed like another one after a defeat which sees Real return to the top by a point ahead of Barca with 12 games remaining.

“I’m not saying it as a criticism of Madrid,” he said. “We have our problems too and we’re not in good shape. We have missed an opportunity.”

But he added: “We are hurt, but not sunk. We still have what it takes to win LaLiga is we can do things well until the end.”

Coach Quique Setien was disappointed as his side missed a series of opportunities in the first half.

“The most frustrating thing is to have chances and not score them,” he said. “In the first half we did things really well, we overcame the press and in the second half, we couldn’t.”

But he added: “This doesn’t have great significance. Now, they are a point ahead and a lot can change.”

Barcelona are in action at home to Real Sociedad in LaLiga next weekend, while Madrid travel to Real Betis in the 27th round of matches.