🔥Barcelona new signing Martin Braithwaite excited for Messi link-up: 'They play best football in the world'🔥

Barcelona’s new signing Martin Braithwaite says the Blaugrana play ‘the best football in the world’ and is excited to line up alongside Lionel Messi.

The Denmark forward signed for the Catalan club from Leganes in an €18 million move which was allowed by LaLiga out of the transfer window due to the long-term injury suffered by Ousmane Dembele.

“It’s very special for me and all my family,” Braithwaite said. “I have put in a lot of effort to get here and I am excited to start.

“I was surprised when I heard of the interest, but not so much. It was something I contemplated for many years and I had the ambition to play for a big club. If you put in the effort, things happen for you.”

The 28-year-old, who has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Camp Nou, was asked about lining up alongside Lionel Messi and said: “I am very much looking forward to playing with Leo Messi, to starting training, learning and studying how the team plays.”

Braithwaite was presented to the Barcelona fans on Thursday Photo: AFP

And he added: “I love Barca. They play the best football in the world. I have studied them, I have watched matches to see how my team-mates move and I will conttinue to do so.”

Braithwaite was only asked two questions in a media appearance dominated by scrutiny on president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Eight questions were fired at the club president, many concerning the reports on Monday that the club had paid a company for social media posts attacking some current players and other figures linked to the club, which he has denied.

“We are analysing everything,” he said. And when asked if anyone at the club would be sacked followng the scandal, he replied: “If there is any news, we will let you know.”

Bartomeu also expressed his sympathy to Leganes, with the Madrid-based side unable to sign a replacement for Braithwaite.

“We think the law should be changed,” he said. “It’s not fair that Leganes can’t strengthen with another player.”