🔥Barcelona need wingers like 'spectacular' Neymar or Jadon Sancho, says Xavi🔥

Xavi believes Barcelona should re-sign Neymar and has also suggested Jadon Sancho as another player who would fit in at Camp Nou.

The Al Sadd coach, who turned down the head coaching job at Barca in January, watches his former club as a fan these days and probably with a view to taking over in future.

Asked his thoughts on the team in an interview with La Vanguardia, the former midfielder said: “A large part of the squad is extraordinary.

“Starting with the goalkeeper [Marc-Andre ter Stegen], who I think is the best in the world; Jordi Alba, for me, is the best left-back in the world; [Gerard] Pique, the best centre-back in the world; [Sergio] Busquets, the best defensive midfielder in the world; and [Leo] Messi, the best player in the world.

“And, if you add [Luis] Suarez, then [Frenkie] de Jong and Arthur, they are footballers who can triumph for 10 more years at Barca. The base is really good.”

Reflecting on what he would change, he said: “I would sign wingers, like Neymar. I don’t know if he would fit because of the social aspect (many fans are against his return), but in football terms, I have no doubt he would be a spectacular signing.

“Barca can play inside, but they are missing wingers like Bayern [Munich] have. They don’t need too many new ones: Jadon Sancho, Serge Gnabry…”