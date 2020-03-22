🔥Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic on coronavirus shutdown: We saw it coming in Naples🔥

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says he was not surprised by the coronavirus shutdown in Spain and claims he saw it coming during the Catalans’ trip to Italy last month.

LaLiga was suspended for two weeks on March 12 and a “state of alarm” declared by the Spanish government the following day, with citizens told to stay at home amid the threat posed by Covid-19.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for the shutdown to continue for two more weeks on Sunday, saying the worst could be yet to come.

Speaking to BarcaTV from home, Rakitic said: “It hasn’t been a surprise. When we went to Naples (in the Champions League last month), people were talking about it a lot in Italy and I said to Xavi (the team doctor) that this would get worse.

“Now it’s the best thing we can do. I would like to go out on the street and walk about, but it’s not necessary. We have to be indoors. I don’t like it, but it’s necessary and important.”

Asked what it would be like when the team returns to training, he said: “It will be strange seeing each other again at the training ground and playing again. Let’s hope we are in the best condition.

“Obviously, we will lose some adrenaline. It won’t be like in the summer, when you have the whole season ahead. Almost impossible to return at 100 per cent after a month, but there will be no lack of desire.”

Barca have handed their players a special routine to follow and Rakitic said: “I’m lucky as I have a gym at home and my wife also likes working out. The girls as well. Sometimes we train morning and afternoon. I have hardly ever been in the gym this much.”

And on how he is spending his spare time, he said: “Watching the television with my girls. YouTube. Lots of dancing, zumba, listening to Shakira almost 24 hours [a day] and learning to dance with my daughters.”

Meanwhile, the break in action has seen Rakitic stuck on 299 appearances for Barcelona and he said: “We have to play one more match at least! I knew I was close, but didn’t know I was one game away. That makes me really keen to return.”