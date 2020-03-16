🔥Barcelona issue players coronavirus instructions and home training programmes with Spain on lockdown🔥

Barcelona have handed their players specific training programmes for the next seven days to be carried out at home amid the lockdown due to coronavirus and have also been given instructions on how to act if they contract COVID-19.

The Catalan club suspended all training activities at their Sant Joan Despi base on Friday and a “state of alarm” was announced by the Spanish government later that day due to the growing threat caused by the virus.

With LaLiga also suspended for at least two rounds of matches (one of which would have seen the leaders away to Mallorca at the weekend) and Wednesday’s Champions League clash at home to Napoli postponed by UEFA, it is unclear when Barca will return to action.

In the meantime, the club revealed that several medical professionals have spoken to the players about coronavirus.

“Dr. Jaume Padrós, president of the Medical College of Barcelona and head of occupational health at the club, and Dr. Antoni Trilla, Chief of Epidemiology at the Clinic Hospital, spoke to the players on Friday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to inform them about the situation arising from Covid-19, and advising them on how to act,” the club said on their website.

Barca also revealed that the players went home with individualised training and nutritional guidelines for the next seven days and said they will be monitored by the first team’s physical trainers.

After Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram on Saturday urging fans to stay at home amid the lockdown, Barca posted messages from Ansu Fati and Ivan Rakitic on Sunday.

“Keep your head up, everyone, during these difficult times and follow the recommendations of healthcare authorities and personnel,” the 17-year-old forward said in a posted which showed him playing FIFA20 at home.

And in a video, the midfielder said: “I think it’s very important to follow the instructions we are being given.

“I think we all have to stay at home and to try and use that time for family activities, to try and think about other things and to trust the people who are taking care of us.

“So wash your hands well, avoid contact with other people and together, we will get through this.”