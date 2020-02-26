🔥Barcelona hurt by familiar failings and poor planning in Napoli clash but Champions League hopes remain alive🔥

The best news for Barcelona, in the end, was the result.

Barca kicked off a new era in European competition at Napoli on Tuesday night, with Quique Setien in charge instead of Ernesto Valverde – but it was very much reminiscent of the old one.

Much of that is not the fault of Setien, who has been in charge for just six weeks and is working with a small squad. Still, his starting line-up was one which could easily have been picked by his predecessor.

Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal were both included ahead of the more creative Arthur, while Ansu Fati was left on the bench. It was conservative, but perhaps it would be more positive, some said. It was not.

Setien’s side failed to muster a single shot on target and an ultra-defensive Napoli took the lead with their first real chance of the game, with half an hour on the clock.

Dries Mertens’ goal came from a Junior Firpo mistake and the left-back remains a weak link in this team. But there were other problems, too.

Without Fati and missing the injured Ousmane Dembele, there was no real pace in attack. And recent signing Martin Braithwaite, who travelled with the squad, was ineligible.

Braithwaite said in a tweet that he was “gutted” that he could not play a part in the match. If Barca had signed him in January, he could have.

Instead, they tried and failed to bring in others and only moved this month to recruit him after Dembele was ruled out for the season.

By then, the deadline for registering players for the knockout stages of the Champions League had passed.

Barca did sign two players in the winter window, but winger Francisco Trincao and midfielder Matheus Fernandes will not arrive until the summer.

Also last month, the Catalan club allowed defender Jean-Clair Todibo, midfielder Carles Alena and winger Carles Perez to leave. All would have been useful here.

Arturo Vidal was sent off against Napoli

By the time the match against Napoli had finished, Barca had lost Gerard Pique to injury, while both Vidal (sent off at the end for a lunge and then subsequently squaring up to Mario Rui) and Sergio Busquets (already on a yellow card) are out of the return leg .

“We haven’t got a very deep squad,” Busquets admitted in a pitch-side interview with Movistar after the game. “Unfortunately, the planning was that way.”

It has left Barca depleted for the second leg, with Luis Suarez also out until April at least, although Setien hopes to have Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto back ahead of the deciding clash at Camp Nou on March 18.

Gerard Pique to injury

“We can win LaLiga and the Champions League, of course,” the Barcelona coach said after the game. “We have lost two important players (Busquets and Vidal), but we will have two more back in Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto.

“You have to be optimistic, even though there aren’t many of us [available]…”

It is unlikely Barca fans will be overly optimistic after Tuesday’s performance, but Antoine Griezmann’s second-half away goal means the tie is currently in Barca’s favour. At Camp Nou, Setien’s side will have more spaces and should finish off Napoli.

Antoine Griezmann's away goal

But significant improvement will be needed if, as Setien says, Barcelona have realistic hopes of winning the competition.

And with the transfer window not open again until July, they will have to do it with a hugely imbalanced squad. It is far from ideal.