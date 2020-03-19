🔥Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite forced to return to Madrid amid coronavirus shutdown🔥

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has returned to Madrid amid the coronavirus shutdown in Spain.

The Danish forward has been living in a hotel since signing from the Catalan club from Leganes last month, but has been forced to return to his residence in the capital after his accommodation closed this week.

Braithwaite and his family have been looking for a property in Barcelona, but have had to abandon their search for now amid the “state of alarm” in Spain, with citizens told to stay at home.

The 28-year-old, who is only eligible to feature for Barca in LaLiga this season after signing as an emergency replacement for long-term injury victim Ousmane Dembele, has made three appearances so far for the Blaugrana.

With Luis Suarez closing in on a return and LaLiga likely to be suspended for a few more weeks, Braithwaite could find opportunities limited once the competition resumes.

“This pause in LaLiga isn’t beneficial for his career as he could have less time to consolidate himself, especially because Suarez is having more time to recover and next season he could also have [Philippe] Coutinho fighting for a place in the starting XI,” former Barca forward Rivaldo told Betfair.

“If he doesn’t manage to play regularly in the next few months, he could end up being forgotten as better players come in and he will not have the same chances.”