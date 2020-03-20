🔥Barcelona forward Lionel Messi trains at home amid coronavirus shutdown🔥

Football may have come to a halt, but Barcelona forward Lionel Messi continues to train hard at home amid the shutdown due to coronavirus.

LaLiga was suspended last Thursday due to the threat posed by Covid-19 and Barca brought all of their training activities to a close the following day.

The Catalan club handed their players a special training routine and Messi, who sent a message to fans telling them to stay at home last week and posted a video of his attempt at the toilet paper challenge on Thursday, has been hard at work.

In a video posted by OTRO, the Argentine attacker can be seen working out in his gym at home, with abdominal and leg exercises, running on the treadmill and lifting weights while his son Ciro plays happily.

Given that he has a full beard in the video, it looks like it was filmed prior to Thursday’s night post on Instagram, in which he is clean shaven.