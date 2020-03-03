🔥Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's 'worst Real Madrid' Clasico barb highlights Camp Nou problems🔥

Gerard Pique is not a man to mince his words. After Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, the Catalan defender said he had never faced a weaker version of Los Blancos than the one he encountered in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pique has aimed many a dig at Barcelona’s biggest rivals in the past, earning adulation from Blaugrana fans and abuse among Real’s supporters in equal measure. But on this occasion, the timing seemed strange.

Madrid’s win had come partly thanks to Pique himself.

The 33-year-old deflected a Vinicius Junior shot into his own net at 0-0 and had the ball not hit his outstretched leg, it would have been saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. And what would have happened next is anyone’s guess.

In the end, Real’s win was deserved. Zinedine Zidane’s side stepped up the tempo, adjusted their pressing in the second half and ultimately received their reward.

In Pictures | El Clasico, Real Madrid vs Barcelona | 01/03/2020

Earlier, Barca had been better, with more possession and clearer chances. But unlike in previous years, they were unable to take them.

Real’s win, which was secured thanks to a deflection and a stoppage-time strike from Mariano Diaz, was their first in a LaLiga Clasico at the Bernabeu since 2014.

It also meant the Catalans had failed to score past Madrid in either league meeting this term (something which had last happened in 1975).

This from a team which has claimed eight of the last 11 LaLiga titles. For anyone who watched Barca thrash Real 6-2, 3-0 and 4-0 at the Bernabeu, or 5-0 and 5-1 at Camp Nou in that time, the statistic will seem surprising.

Deflated: Gerard Pique said Barcelona had lost to the worst Real Madrid team of his tenure (Getty Images)

Despite those results, Real were winning big trophies and latterly, claimed three consecutive Champions League crowns, in large part thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo – now a Juventus player and watching on from the sidelines on Sunday.

Without him, Madrid look unlikely to be credible challengers for another European Cup crown right now.

Zidane’s side are still struggling for goals and needed a deflected strike from an erratic 19-year-old (Vinicius) and another in added time from a forgotten man (Mariano) to claim the points. Los Blancos were also run ragged at times by Quique Setien’s men in the first half, but did at least go on to win the match.

So while Pique’s assessment of Madrid was probably fair, what do his words say about Barcelona?

“We thought we could get a good result because they were transmitting very bad sensations,” the defender said in the mixed zone. “It’s one of the worst Madrid teams I have faced at the Bernabeu.

“But we lost the control and they push you back. And you can concede a goal at any moment, which is what happened.”

And when it was put to him that he had picked a curious time to bait Real, he said: “I’m not saying it as a criticism of Madrid. We have our problems too and we’re not in good shape. We have missed an opportunity.”

The real intention behind Pique’s remarks will have been to highlight how bad Barcelona are – just as he did in 2017 after the Catalans lost both games in the Supercopa series and the centre-back said that, for the first time in his career, Madrid had been ‘superior’ to the Blaugrana.

But what does such an assessment say about the current state of Barcelona? (Getty Images)

This time, the quotes come just a few days after Sergio Busquets criticised Barca’s squad planning. Earlier, Lionel Messi said in an interview that the Blaugrana were in no position to win the Champions League. The club’s senior players are queueing up to bash the board.

What effect his words will have is unclear, but he was right about Madrid and also Barca. Ahead of the Clasico, former Real player and coach Jorge Valdano had likened the fight for LaLiga as a “race between two decrepit teams”.

Anyone watching on Sunday will have seen why he said so.

Back in December, many casual fans of Spanish football had been shocked to see El Clasico reduced to a dull draw and the Barca board began to lose faith in former coach Ernesto Valverde after the goalless game at Camp Nou.

Poor planning and long-term injuries have left Barcelona depleted since then and Pique, by pointing out Madrid’s deficiencies, has highlighted the problems closer to home in another wake-up call for the Catalan club.

Whether anyone will listen is another matter.