🔥Barcelona coach Quique Setien says Guardiola's Pep talk could help him with tactics for Sunday's Clasico🔥

Barcelona boss Quique Setien says he could draw inspiration from Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on how to beat Real Madrid after the two men met on Wednesday night.

City beat Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in the teams’ Champions League last-16 first leg and Setien spoke to Guardiola after the match.

Asked about their talk ahead of Sunday’s Clasico clash in the capital, Setien said: “I didn’t go there to see him. I went to see Madrid, but we were talking for a while about different things.

“We saw his plan. There are things I won’t say. There are things they did which could help us and others we can’t develop or which do not interest us.”

Setien beat Madrid on his past two visits to the Bernabeu with Real Betis, including a 2-0 win on the final day of last season.

“We have watched the game we played there with Betis,” he said. “You try and pick up on things which could be useful. We will be brave and we’ll have the ball the maximum time possible.

“When we have to defend, we’ll defend. They will make things very hard for us.”

Real have dropped five points in their last two league games and that has left Setien’s side two in front at the top of the table ahead of the Clasico.

“For Madrid, it’s vital and much more important than it is for us,” he said. “For Madrid, it’s key. Maybe not decisive, but important.”

The 61-year-old coach took over from Ernesto Valverde in January and Sunday’s game will be hs first Clasico.

“Of course [I know what it signifies],” he said. “I would happier for the fans than for myself if we win. I’m aware of the responsibility I have.”