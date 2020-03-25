🔥Barcelona and Real Madrid Q&A: Ben Hayward answered your questions on transfers, coronavirus and more🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether, including LaLiga, Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2020.

But there is still plenty to discuss, as Spain deal with being one of the countries hit worst by Covid-19.

Before the season was suspended indefinitely, Barcelona were holding a two-point advantage over Real Madrid in the race of the Liga title and both were planning for the summer transfer window.

With so much up in the air, and plenty to be decided, Ben was on hand to answer your questions this afternoon, covering both Clasico giants, the current state of play in the country and more.

Captain moustache (@MoustacheHis) on Twitter asks… What’s the latest status on LaLiga amid the coronavirus outbreak?

Photo: ReutersGood question and a logical place to start.LaLiga president Javier Tebas and Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales don’t agree on much, but they do both want to see the competition finished on the pitch.Tebas said last week that he hoped LaLiga would be completed by June 30, which would be possible in theory with the Euros and Copa America put back until next year, but with coronavirus cases still rising rapidly in Spain (as of Wednesday there have been over 47,000 tested positive and more than 3,400 deaths), it is unlikely it will start again any time soon.Rubiales held a press conference this morning and reiterated his vow to finish the competitions, even if that means playing beyond June 30, which would end up affecting the transfer window and next season too.So as with everything at the moment, it’s uncertain. But I do think the season will be finished on the pitch.

hamda (@elhamdarr) on Twitter asks… Is this the worst title race in Liga history? Both Barca and Real Madrid are not playing well.Definitely not, but I see your point. There are two separate issues here, so I’ll answer one by one.First of all, at least we have a title race this season (or we did before coronavirus intervened, anyway). In many of the last few seasons, Barcelona have run away with it by now. So even if the quality may have dipped, we do have two teams competing for the title this term.With regard to Barcelona and Real Madrid not playing well, you’re definitely right. The recent Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu was proof of how these two have fallen in recent times and a far cry from their epic encounters of the past. And I think we will see that in Europe as well once the Champions League resumes.Having said that, we have been spoilt over the past decade by the greatness of these two teams. It has not always been this way and in terms of quality, they are probably still superior to some other eras in the past.

Stephen on Facebook asks… If you had to put money on it, do you think Neymar return to Barcelona this summer?

Photo: ReutersThese things are so very difficult to predict because they depend on so many factors and the status of a transfer can change in a matter of hours.Barcelona are likely to try again for Neymar in the summer, but again it could come down to funding, which was the problem last year.The current coronavirus crisis is going to hit clubs financially and if Barca want to bring in Lautaro Martinez as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, it is hard to see how they will be able to fund a move for Neymar as well.There was also a report last week which claimed Barcelona could invoke a little-known rule which would see the Catalans only needing to pay the remainder of his wages (his contract runs until 2022, so around €70m), but it would be difficult to pull off and also likely lead to an expensive and protracted legal wrangle with PSG.A transfer certainly can’t be ruled out, but if I had to put money on it, I would still say no at this point.

Samuel on Facebook asks… Is there any chance Real Madrid go for Leroy Sane if Kylian Mbappe proves difficult to sign?There has been some talk in Spain about Leroy Sane interesting both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but it has all been very recent and I am suspicious of rumours which begin to circulate in this current break in action.Sane is certainly a player Madrid have looked at in the past, but I don’t think his position is priority at the moment. Real have a lot of players who can operate in wide positions, with Eden Hazard only brought in last summer, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo still young and Marco Asensio to return.I think it is more likely Real Madrid will be in the market for a goalscorer to support Karim Benzema and I don’t think Sane would be an alternative necessarily to Kylian Mbappe.On Mbappe, I think he will end up at Real Madrid, but it may have to be next summer instead of this one and could well depend on his contract negotiations with PSG.

Umar on Facebook asks… What is the latest on Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid?

Photo: ReutersGareth Bale started the season quite well and looked like he had a point to prove, but he has gradually drifted out of the picture despite injuries to others and he has not scored in LaLiga since September 1.Marca said in a recent article that “he’s not here and nobody’s waiting for him either”, which sort of sums up how things are at the moment. It now seems impossible for him to turn it around and be important again, as he once was.The time to move on was last summer, but none of Europe’s elite clubs were prepared to pay his high wages and a transfer fee to take him and in the end, his only option was China.Even that fell through as Madrid wanted a fee and with the player under contract until 2022, something will have to give this summer. Real may have to consider cutting their losses and letting Bale leave for free, while the player himself might have to lower his wage demands to move back to the Premier League or to another of Europe’s top teams.

Emmanuel (@Igwenagumanuel) on Twitter asks… Do you think Philippe Coutinho deserves another chance at Barcelona?I am not sure he does. I know plenty of people blame Ernesto Valverde for Philippe Coutinho’s inability to shine at Barcelona, but I think much of the fault lies at the player himself.Coutinho was unable to adapt, especially when he was playing in the team with Lionel Messi, and did not work hard enough defensively. Might it work with Quique Setien? It would certainly be interesting to see. But I think Barcelona would rather sell him and move on and I feel that is probably the right decision.There is a scenario where he could come back, though. Bayern Munich look unlikely to take up their €120m option and if no other club is willing to pay that fee, the Brazilian could yet get a second chance at Camp Nou.

Andy on Facebook asks… Is Sergio Ramos still good enough to start for Real Madrid?

Photo: ReutersI think he is, Andy. Despite one or two poor performances lately, Real Madrid’s defence is actually much improved this season and Sergio Ramos remains their leader.I would say Fede Valverde’s inclusion in midfield has helped Madrid’s defence enormously this term, while Zinedine Zidane’s side have also looked more compact with Ferland Mendy playing instead of Marcelo (which makes sense because the Brazilian plays virtually as a winger).Ramos has his lapses in concentration and the occasional moment of madness, but Madrid are not nearly as effective when he is absent. Take last season’s Champions League tie against Ajax, for example. Ramos was excellent in Amsterdam and Los Blancos were then thrashed at the Bernabeu as he sat out.Obviously, he is going to be 34 in a few days and cannot continue forever, but he keeps himself in great shape and I expect he will be able to go on for a couple more seasons at this level.

Zack on Facebook asks… Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, what’s the latest? Could Jean-Clair Todibo come back?I would not be surprised to see Samuel Umtiti sold, Zack. The French defender was outstanding in his first season at Barcelona, but has not been able to hit those heights since forcing (by his own admittance) his fitness to play for France at the World Cup.There are question marks over his knee and even though he himself has said he is back to normal, I am not sure Barcelona agree with that assessment and it would make sense to sell him in the summer if so.Jean-Clair Todibo looked like a player who was ready to come in and challenge for a place, so it was surprising he was allowed to leave in January.Could he return? Only if Schalke don’t take up their option to buy him this summer for €25 million (plus €5m in variables) after his initial loan spell. It is unclear whether the German side will have the funds available, so that could see him back at Camp Nou by default. Not the best planning, but it could yet work out for Todibo at Barca.If he does move to Schalke on a permanent deal, Barcelona have a €50m option to buy him back in the future.

Alicia on Facebook asks… Who do you think is better, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo or Luka Jovic?

Photo: ReutersI would say all three remain exciting talents, Alicia. They have had their problems this season, but I expect them all to show their quality and be important players over the next decade – be it at Real Madrid or elsewhere.Vinicius Junior has proved a point with some impressive performances of late after he was written off, which seems ridiculous given that he is just 19 years old. Luka Jovic has not shown too much yet, but has not had a great number of opportunities, either, and Rodrygo has drifted out of the picture after doing so well when he came into the squad in the autumn.I think there have to be question marks over Jovic’s future at Real Madrid, especially if the club look to sign a striker this summer, while Vinicius needs to improve his shooting and his decision making as well.Of the three, I would pick Rodrygo as the better player, but much will depend on attitude and desire from here on.

FR95 (@FR957) on Twitter asks… Who do you think will win more league titles among Barca and Real Madrid in the next five years?That is a difficult question to answer. Obviously, Barcelona have completely dominated LaLiga over the last decade, winning eight of the past 11 titles. And despite all their problems, they are in the lead this time with 11 games left.But over the next five years, Barca will need to rebuild and their success in LaLiga is likely to depend on how they manage that restructuring, but also on Lionel Messi.How long can the Argentine continue at his current level? Fortunately, I think he can go on for a few more years yet and if he does, that should give FCB the edge.Real Madrid, meanwhile, probably still need a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement. Their defence has improved, but goals have been hard to come by. If Los Blancos were to sign Kylian Mbappe, for example, that could be a game changer in LaLiga and in Europe.

