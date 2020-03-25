🔥Barcelona and Real Madrid LIVE Q&A: Ben Hayward answers your questions on Spanish football🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with Spanish football correspondent Ben Hayward.

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether, including LaLiga, Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2020.

But there is still plenty to discuss, as Spain deal with being one of the countries hit worst by Covid-19.

Before the season was suspended indefinitely, Barcelona were holding a two-point advantage over Real Madrid in the race of the Liga title and both were planning for the summer transfer window.

