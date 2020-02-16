🔥Barcelona analysis: Messi misfiring but remains key, Ter Stegen's passing record, Alba injury blow, whistles from fans🔥

Barcelona came through a potentially tricky test on Saturday afternoon by beating Getafe 2-1 at Camp Nou.

Antoine Griezmann and Sergi Roberto scored to give the Catalans a comfortable first-half lead, before Angel Rodriguez pulled one back for the visitors and ensured some nervy moments in the closing stages.

The win sees Barca draw level with fierce rivals Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga ahead of Los Blancos’ game at home to struggling Celta Vigo on Sunday.

“In moments we did many things well,” Barca coach Quique Setien said after the game. “Overall, I’m pretty happy with how things went.”

Misfiring Messi remains keye

Lionel Messi has not scored for Barcelona since netting twice in the 5-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey five games ago and in LaLiga, the Argentine attacker last converted in Quique Setien’s opening fixture in charge – at home to Granada on January 19.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was off target again with his shooting on Saturday and has had in the region of 30 shots without netting now, but he provided the assist for Antoine Griezmann to open the scoring at Camp Nou.

It was the sixth successive Barca goal he had set up, having claimed a hat-trick of assists in last Sunday’s 3-2 win away to Real Betis amd also created both goals in the 2-1 victory over Levante the previous weekend.

Messi is still playing in discomfort due to a niggling muscle problem and when he returns to full fitness, Barca should get through games more convincingly. In the meantime, though, he continues to be decisive.

Ter Stegen used by Setien to break Getafe’s high press

Marc-Andre ter Stegen hurt his hand in the warm-up and there was some doubt as to whether the German goalkeeper could continue as he left the pitch for treatment, but he was back out for the start of the match and played a big role in Barca’s win.

The 27-year-old produced one vital save at a goalmouth scramble which prevented Getafe from levelling late in the game, but he was just as notable for his kicking at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Ter Stegen attempted 69 passes and completed 55 of those, setting a new record for a goalkeeper in LaLiga.

Setien is using the goalkeeper to try to break the high press of opposition sides. Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti dropped deep to take the goal kicks, laying off for Ter Stegen to hit balls to Frenkie de Jong, Arthur or Sergio Busquets in midfield.

“When they mark man to man, the goalkeeper is the one who has to manage the ball and the aim is for him to find a team-mate who is free from aggressive and intense marking of player like Getafe’s. We will keep doing it that way,” Setien said afterwards.

Firpo’s time to step up after Alba injury blow

Jordi Alba limped off after just 17 minutes and was in tears on the Barcelona bench due to an injury which the Catalan club later revealed was a groin strain.

It is unclear how long the Catalan left-back will be out, but he looks likely to miss at least a couple of weeks and that will include the Champions League last-16 first leg away to Napoli.

His replacement, Junior Firpo, set up the second goal for Sergi Roberto and should take confidence from that contribution, but he remains unconvincing at times.

“He has to be prepared,” Setien said afterwards. “He’s at Barca and he will keep growing, I’m sure.” The sooner the better, though.

Angel shows why he is wanted by Barca

Angel Rodriguez is the latest player wanted by Barcelona as the Catalans look to sign a striker as cover for the injured Ousmane Dembele and the Getafe forward showed why he is interesting the Blaugrana by scoring a superb volley for the visitors.

The 32-year-old flicked a Jaime Mata cross into the corner from the edge of the area and Ter Stegen was left motionless. It showed Barca exactly what he could bring, right under their noses, but a move does not seem imminent.

Barca’s director of institutional relations, Guillermo Amor, said afterwards that the Catalans are still waiting for clearance from LaLiga to bring in a new player. “At the moment, we don’t have the authorisation to sign,” he said.

But Junior Firpo praised Angel, a player who could go on to be his team-mate. “He is one of the best strikers in LaLiga,” he said. And for €10 million, he would be extremely useful with Luis Suarez and Dembele out.

Barca whistled by their own fans at Camp Nou

Barcelona played out from the back on several occasions against Getafe, but a sector of the Camp Nou crowd whistled Setien’s side for the tactic, which was utilised to try to bypass the visitors’ high press.

“It comes from nerves,” Setien said afterwards. “There are difficulties and you see the ball close to your goal. Even I get nervous, but it’s our identity: to control the play from the back.

“The risk is high, but it’s also beneficial.”

If executed properly, the tactic can be effective and Barca have the players to make it work, but it will also need some perfecting ahead of the knockout stages of the Champions League.