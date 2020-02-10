🔥Barcelona analysis: Messi always finds a way to be decisive, De Jong grows in stature, Setien's set-piece ball🔥

Barcelona’s 3-2 win away to Real Betis on Sunday night has restored some calm at the Catalan club.

Back-to-back defeats on the road at Valencia and Athletic Club had seen Barca lose their lead in LaLiga and knocked out of the Copa del Rey, but victory for Quique Setien’s side in Seville was deserved and keeps the Catalans very much in the title race.

Goals from Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Clement Lenglet sealed the win which leaves the Blaugrana just three points behind leaders Real Madrid after 23 rounds of matches.

Barca twice came from behind and after the disappointment of San Mames on Thursday, this was a positive response. “We have to give a lot of value to this victory,” Setien said.

Messi always finds a way to be decisive

Lionel Messi has not scored away from home in LaLiga since hitting the winner at Atletico Madrid on December 1 and the Argentine attacker failed to net against Betis on Sunday, despite coming close on a number of occasions.

The 32-year-old saw a couple of shots well parried by goalkeeper Joel Robles, was just off target with a delightful chip just like the one he scored last season at the Benito Villamarin and was denied a penalty in added time when he was held back by Marc Bartra.

No matter. He was still the match-winner. Messi set up De Jong for Barcelona’s first goal as he picked out the Dutch midfielder with a superb pinpoint pass. He also provided the passes for Busquets and later Lenglet via free-kicks to complete a hat-trick of assists.

Messi is playing with discomfort in his left leg and that might be affecting his shooting. Clearly, though, it is not restricting his ability to set up his team-mates and the Argentine is now in double figures for both goals (14) and assists (11) in LaLiga this season.

Setien ball or set-piece ball?

For all the talk about Quique Setien’s style of play seeing Barcelona return to their roots after a more conservative approach under Ernesto Valverde, two of Barcelona’s three goals came via set pieces on Sunday.

Overall, however, Barca had more than 70% of the possession at the Benito Villamarin and the first goal was an example of how Setien will want his team to play.

It involved 33 touches from six different players from the moment Samuel Umtiti won the ball back to when De Jong controlled a beautiful pass by Messi with his chest and volleyed home for 1-1.

‘Setien ball’ is obviously still a work of progress and without a striker, there are difficulties, but the signs over the past few games have been positive and set pieces are a useful weapon to employ against deep-lying defences, anyway.

De Jong growing in stature

One player who should benefit following the arrival of Setien is Frenkie de Jong and the midfielder played possibly his best game yet for Barcelona on Sunday night.

De Jong won the ball back more than any other Barca player, had more touches than all of his team-mates apart from Umtiti and forced more fouls than anyone else. He also scored a lovely goal and impressed in a deeper role after Lenglet was sent off late on.

“I don’t know if it was my best game with Barca, but I played better than in the last two,” he said afterwards.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Setien was asked “what’s the matter with De Jong?”, but some time was always going to be needed for the players to adapt to their new coach. The Dutchman is clearly learning fast and there is much more to come yet.

Umtiti worryingly off the pace

Samuel Umtiti at his brilliant best was an extraordinary player for Barcelona, but it is starting to look like that version of the French defender may never be seen again.

Ravaged by a troublesome knee problem since, on his own admittance, “forcing” himself to be fit for the 2018 World Cup, the 26-year-old once again looked slow and off the pace against Betis and was given a torrid time by his compatriot Nabil Fekir.

When Valverde was in charge, there were many angry voices on social media asking why the former coach was playing Lenglet instead of Umtiti. They now have their answer.

Sergi Roberto’s lucky escape

Neither side was happy with the officiating of referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez during Sunday’s match.

Betis believed there was a foul by Lenglet as he headed home the winning goal and were furious as Fekir was sent off after two yellow cards in quick succession, while Barca were denied a clear penalty in added time as Bartra held back Messi in the area.

After Fekir had gone, Lenglet also received his marching orders for a second bookable offence, but Sergi Roberto can consider himself fortunate not to have been dismissed with Barca 2-1 down earlier in the game.

Already booked, the midfielder chopped down Carles Alena outside the area, but somehow stayed on. “How was it not a second yellow card?” Betis coach Rubi said. “It hurts because, in the 38th minute and against rivals like this, it would have been a different game.”

Earlier in the day, many Barca fans had raged at how Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos had escaped a red after taking out Osasuna’s Ruben Garcia with a dangerous challenge, but their own player was equally fortunate here and given the circumstances of the game, it would have made a comeback much more difficult.