🔥Barcelona analysis: Lionel Messi is a man for a crisis, Martin Braithwaite's bright debut, white handkerchiefs at Camp Nou🔥

It began with whistles and ended with cheers at Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Eibar on Saturday was probably just what the doctor ordered after a difficult week and it fired the Blaugrana back to the top of the table.

Lionel Messi’s first-half hat-trick paved the way for an emphatic victory, before a fourth from the Argentine attacker in the closing stages and another from midfielder Arthur Melo added even more gloss to the scoreline.

With all of his four previous league wins secured by a single goal since signing for Barca, coach Quique Setien finally saw his side stroll to a much more comfortable triumph. “It was what we needed,” he admitted.

White handkerchiefs for Josep Maria Bartomeu

When Barcelona fans wave whiite handkerchiefs at Camp Nou, it is a sure sign that the board is extremely unpopular.

Chants of “Bartomeu, resign” could also be heard at the famous stadium as the supporters showed their disdain for the president after a week in which it was reported that Barca had paid for social media attacks on current players, as well as other key figures linked to the club.

Josep Maria Bartomeu has denied those claiims, but the fans are fed up and called for his exit after this latest episode, which follows on from the clumsy sacking of former coach Ernesto Valverde in January and a number of issues with regard to squad planning.

A board meeting next week could yet see elections called for next summer, although Bartomeu will likely do everything in his power to avoid such a possibility. In the meantime, a big win meant the fans forget about their problems on Saturday – at least for a while.

Leo Messi is a man for a crisis

Messi had not scored in LaLiga since Setien’s first game in charge, although the Argentine attacker had set up six of Barcelona’s last seven goals prior to Saturday’s game at Camp Nou.

Barca changed coach mid-season, are adapting to a new playng style, are without two of their most important players in Luis Suarez and Ousmane Demebele, and are amid an institutional crisis, yet Messi just keeps on delivering and his first goal in particular was wonderful.

“He reads the games with great intelligence,” Setien said. “And the way he pops up in the area is just mind-blowing. More than what I can tell him, it’s what he sees.” Thanks to Leo, despite everything, Barca are on top of La Liga.

Martin Braithwaite’s bright debut

Martiin Braiithwaite only signed for Barcelona on Thursday, with the Catalans handed special permission to bring in a new player outside the transfer window due to the long-term injury suffered by Ousmane Dembele.

Setien said on Friday that the Danish forward, who arrived from Leganes for €18 million and is only eligible for LaLiga this season, would likely not start on Saturday and sure enough, he began on the bench.

But Braithwaite came on for the final 18 minutes and was heavily involved, providing an assist for Messi’s fourth goal and then the shot which led to Arthur’s last-minute strike. He also caused Eibar plenty of problems with his pace and made some intelligent diagonal runs.

“I won’t wash my clothes are getting hugs from Messi,” he said after the game. And he was also hailed by Setien. “He did a lot more than we expected,” the coach said. “He’s an extraordinary signing.”

To the Bernabeu as LaLiga leaders

If Real Madrid had won their past two LaLiga games, as they were expected to against Celta Vigo at home and Levante away, Barcelona would be three points adrift of Los Blancos heading into next Sunday’s Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Zinedine Zidane’s side could only draw at home to Celta and lost at Levante on Saturday night, which means there has been a five-point swing in the space of a week and Barca, not Real, will start the Clasico in pole position (by two points).

Barca’s five strikes also saw the Catalan club overtake their fierce rivals for goals scored in the history of LaLiga (6,151 to 6,150) and even in a campaign blighted by problems on and off the pitch, the Blaugrana are now well placed to add to their eight titles in the past 11 years.

And a win at the Bernabeu would open up a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Napoli and Madrid games will measure progress under Quique Setien

The signs continue to be positive under Setien and the fans seem to be enjoying the football more than they were under previous coach Ernesto Valverde, but the measure of progress will be seen away from home – not at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have long been formidable at home and that was also the case under Valverde, at least in terms of results. Where the team fell down in the past two seasons, and also earlier in this one, was on the road.

Saturday was encouraging, but the next two matches, away to Napoli on Tuesday and Real on Sunday, should be much more of an indication of whether Setien’s side can compete for the Champions League and also to their hopes of beating Madrid to LaLiga.

“I’m relaxed like always,” Setien said. “There are things to improve on because you are never happy. But we needed a match like today’s, it builds your confidence.” The timing was just right. Now, the biggest tests await.