🔥Barcelona agree deal to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes in €18 million transfer🔥

Barcelona have agreed to sign striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for €18 million (£15m).

LaLiga rules allow the Catalan club to bring in a new player outside the transfer window due to the long-term injury of winger Ousmane Dembele.

Barca received permission from LaLiga on Monday to sign and stepped up their efforts to recruit 28-year-old Braithwaite after ruling out a move for Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez.

Bringing in a striker was seen as priority because Barca have been left without a centre-forward since Luis Suarez underwent knee surgey in January and is also set to be out for four months.

The Catalans will pay Braithwaite’s €18m release clause and he could feature against Eibar in LaLiga this weekend.

In Pictures | Barcelona vs Getafe | 15/02/2020

However, the Denmark international will not be elegible to play in the Champions League this season due to squad registration rules.

Leganes, currently second to bottom in LaLiga and having also sold forward Youssef En-Nesyri to Sevilla in January, are left powerless and cannot bring in a new player to replace Braithwaite.