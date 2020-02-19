🔥Barbashev puts Blues up 1-0 on Devils after two periods🔥

Devils defenseman Damon Severson, center, is disrupted by Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz, and center Ryan O’Reilly on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the first period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

The Blues finally broke through against New Jersey, with Ivan Barbashev putting in a loose puck to put the Blues up 1-0 after two periods on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.The Blues outshot New Jersey 24-11 through two periods in the game and had ample quality scoring chances, but couldn’t get them to go in. Finally, midway through the period, a shot by Carl Gunnarsson was blocked in front of the goal by New Jersey’s Damon Severson. Barbashev snapped up the loose puck and shot past goalie Louis Domingue.The Blues are 0-3 on the power play, though one of them was only five seconds long when a trip by New Jersey’s Wayne Simmonds closely followed a hook by Robert Thomas.

While the Blues have had plenty of shots on goal, most have come from defensemen. Thirteen of their 24 shots on goal through two periods have come from defensemen, with Colton Parayko having five and Gunnarsson three.The Blues had another solid period in the first and another period in which they didn’t score a goal.The Blues outshot the Devils 13-6 and had some quality scoring chances, but couldn’t find the net. It’s been a familiar thread. At that point, they had just one goal in their previous five periods of hockey. The Blues had a power play coming after P.K. Subban was called for roughing, but Alexander Steen negated the penalty by not leaving the ice after his helmet got knocked and became the first Blue to be called for “Playing without a helmet,” a new rule that was instituted this season.