🔥Barbara Cartland's former Mayfair home in Valentine's Day sale🔥

With timing worthy of one of her many romantic novels, the former home of the late Dame Barbara Cartland has been put up for sale on Valentine’s Day.

Dame Barbara (1901-2000) lived in the five-bedroom Arts & Crafts townhouse in the heart of Mayfair with her young family. It is now on the market for £40 million.

She bought the house in South Street in the Thirties with her second husband, Hugh McCorquodale, the cousin of her first husband, Sachie McCorquodale, whom she divorced in 1933.

She lived there with her daughter from her first marriage, Raine and her two sons with Hugh, Ian and Glenn, until 1950 when she decamped with Hugh and the boys to Beatrix Potter’s former house in Hertfordshire where she lived until her death, aged 98.

“It was a lovely home to grow up in and we were very happy there as a family. It was right in the middle of Mayfair and we took long walks in Hyde Park,” Ian McCorquodale told the Telegraph. “We were there for the duration of the war, and it was a long war.”

After the war, Raine was named “Deb of the Year” after “coming out” from the house in 1947 and married the Honourable Gerald Humphrey Legge, becoming Lady Dartmouth when her husband inherited an earldom.

She divorced him and married Earl Spencer, father of Diana, Princess of Wales – who famously referred to her stepmother as “Acid Raine”, although she had been a teenage fan of her step-grandmother’s novels.

Dame Barbara published 723 books in her lifetime, ranging from etiquette manuals and cookbooks to biographies and children’s books.

The Romance of Food: one of Dame Barbara’s many published works, which has recipes photographed surrounded by Cartland’s own trinkets

It is estimated that more than a billion copies of her works have sold worldwide, making her the third best-selling fiction writer in history, after Shakespeare and Agatha Christie.

But she is known as the Queen of Romance for a reason. Her most popular books are the soapy love stories almost all written to the same formula – a virginal woman being swept off her feet by a dashing suitor and then marrying him – albeit in different exotic settings.

Dame Barbara was known for wearing copious amounts of her signature shade “Cartlandese Pink”, and even launched a range of pastel pink homewares, titled Decorating with Love, at US department store Macy’s.

“Soon her fans, most of them middle-aged women, will be able to drape their bodies in pink Cartland towels, sleep between pink or sapphire Cartland sheets and eat from pink porcelain Cartland tableware,” wrote People Magazine at the time.

“I designed my products in vibrant pinks and pastels to create romance, love and beauty,” Dame Barbara told the magazine, which described the results as “staggering”.

Ultra-feminine: the novelist pictured at home in Hertfordshire with her pet dog Mai Mai

The South Street mansion may not display the ultra-feminine sensibility of its former owner, but it is still suitably luxurious.

It was built in 1902 for stockbroker and politician Sir Cuthbert Quilter who let it to the Douglas-Home family.

They moved in during 1903 with baby Alec, who would grow up to serve as Tory prime minister for just one year, from October 1963-4.

The Arts & Crafts façade, the main timber staircase and decorative ceilings have survived from that time and there is a Regency-era Robert Adam marble fireplace, added during a Nineties renovation.

A lavish basement swimming pool, sauna and bar were installed by the current vendors, who also put in a double bed suspended above the end of the pool – Dame Barbara would surely approve.

A large planted terrace on the first floor, a romantic, curved terrace opening off the second-floor master bedroom and a roof terrace with views over London offer private outdoor space – a scarce luxury for a property this central.